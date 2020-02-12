Mother suffers blood loss when giving birth at home

Head of the Planning Room of Tu Du Hospital Dr. Le Ngoc Diep yesterday said the hospital admitted the woman at 9PM. She suffered serious blood loss and her baby’s umbilical cord wasn’t cut. The woman followed the home birth trend.



Medical workers were having difficulties in persuading her and her relatives to undergo healthcare such as treating perineal tears, vaccinating baby.

The woman had given birth two times in Tu Du Maternity Hospital before. This time, she decided to have birth home and disagreed to have healthcare.

Dr. Le Ngoc Diep said that home birth has risks; however, many people set the natural home birth trend which has posed a threat to the health sector’s effort in cutting down death rate of pregnant women.

She advised pregnant women to have periodic check-up and give birth in medical facilities to receive good care.





By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy