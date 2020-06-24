National Children Hospital saves newborn with tetralogy of Fallot

The newborn was born in May 13 and rushed to the National Children Hospital for emergency treatment because the infant was in critical condition.

The baby had shortness of breath and rapid breathing and bluish coloration of the skin caused by blood low in oxygen.



The newborn was diagnosed to have tetralogy of Fallot. Physicians decided to perform a surgery soon to save him.

The 15-hour operation was carried out next day to correct his heart. However, the baby’s condition got worse ; doctors decided to use extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a technique employed to oxygenate a patient's blood outside the body so the heart and lungs can rest.

After consecutive four days of using ECMO, the baby was better yet he was still under intensive care because he had kidney and heart failure .

At present, he is in good condition.

Director of the Children Heart Center Dr. Nguyen Ly Thinh Truong said that Tetralogy of Fallot is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart and a baby with tetralogy of Fallot may need surgery or other procedures soon after birth.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Uyen Phuong