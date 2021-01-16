National medical council makes debut

The council was formed in line with the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 956/QD-TTg, with the aim of assisting the Government leader in preparing necessary conditions for organising capacity assessment in medical profession.



The establishment of the council is in accordance with international commitments on medical capacity standards and matches Vietnam’s situation, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said, urging the council to soon put forth its operation regulations as well as mechanisms for the organisation of medical licensing examinations.

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long stressed that the health sector is preparing for strong and comprehensive reforms, with medical training being a priority.

The sector has chosen the granting of medicine practising certificates as a key task, as it has a big impact on the entire health care system, the official said.

Minister Long has been assigned as chairman of the council.