Nearly 35,000 Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals

Currently, the city is treating 35,218 Covid-19 patients, including 933 critically ill patients receiving mechanical ventilation and 12 patients undergoing ECMO. So far, the Covid-19 death toll has reached 1,338 people.



The city has not detected any new clusters. Thirty Covid-19 clusters were contained and closely monitored. From April 27 to July 31, 1,033,362 samples have been taken, including 558,260 single samples and 475,102 pooled ones with 4,199,648 people being taken samples in isolation areas, containment zones, buildings, residential areas, industrial parks, export processing zones, and high-tech zones.



Around 10,903 samples, including 8,573 single samples and 2,330 pooled ones, have not had results yet.



From July 20 to July 31, HCMC vaccinated 622,558 people out of 930,000 vaccine doses allocated. On July 31 alone, the city carried out injections to 104,269 people, with 41 people post-injection reactions.

By Thanh An – Translated by Thuy Doan