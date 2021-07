In compliance with the Prime Minister’s directions, the Health Ministry urged units throughout the nation to send medical staff to Ho Chi Minh City to cope with the pandemic.

As of 6am on July 18, Vietnam recorded 51,002 infection cases, including 48,964 domestic and 2,038 imported ones.

Up to 47,394 new cases have been recorded since the fourth wave of Covid-19 outbreaks hit the country on April 27, 7,538 of them were given all-clear from the virus.

Vietnamplus