Nearly 660,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in HCMC

A batch of 659,900 AstraZenaca Covid-19 vaccine doses arrives in Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat airport on July 29 morning (Photo: AFP/VNA)



It was the sixth batch and the fourth delivery in July under a contract between AstraZeneca Vietnam and the Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) with the support of the Health Ministry.

The contract has so far brought nearly 3.8 million doses to Vietnam, or about 41 percent of AstraZeneca’s total at home. Nearly 9.3 million AstraZeneca doses have been sent to Vietnam via deals with the VNVC, COVAX Facility and assistance from governments, equivalent to 62 percent of the total vaccine supplies across the country.Chairman and General Director of the AstraZeneca Vietnam and emerging Asian markets Nitin Kapoor said AstraZeneca Vietnam will continue working with the Health Ministry, the World Health Organisation, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the VNVC to bring more vaccines to Vietnam in the quickest and safest manner.