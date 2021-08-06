  1. Health

Nearly 660,000 more AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shots arrive in Vietnam

SGGP
As of Friday morning, a batch of 592,100 more AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shots arrived in Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, bringing a total number of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses to around 12 million shipped to the country so far.
Nearly 660,000 more AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shots arrive in Vietnam ảnh 1 The batch of vaccines are kept in frozen storage.
This is the seventh batch of vaccines under a pre-order agreement signed between Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) and AstraZeneca with the support of the Ministry of Health.

In the five recent weeks in a row, 3,981,900 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shipped to Vietnam under the contact on the purchase of 30 million shots of VNVC, bringing the total number of vaccines to 4,387,100 doses, equivalent to about 37 percent of the total Covid-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca in the country.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more