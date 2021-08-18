Nearly five million residents in HCMC inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine

Nearly 5 million residents in the southern city have so far received the vaccine jabs safely

In related news, the Ministry of Health yesterday sent an official dispatch to the Department of Health in the Southern Province of Binh Duong giving feedback upon the province's proposal to vaccinate people from 12-18 years of age with the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health, selection of people in the priority groups for vaccination against Covid-19 must comply with the provisions of Decree No. 21/NQ-CP dated February 26 of the Government on the purchase and use of Covid-19 vaccine and the Ministry of Health’s Decision No. 3355 on the plan to implement the Covid-19 vaccination campaign and another document on the implementation of measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic.

Hence, frontline health workers, the elderly, cases with underlying medical conditions, embassy staff, consulates and residents in epidemic-hit areas were given priority for pre-emptive vaccination.

Chairpersons of people's committees in cities and provinces shall decide those to receive vaccine jabs in accordance with the actual situation and requirements for epidemic prevention in the area. With the current limited number of vaccines, priority should be given to the above -mentioned people.

The Ministry of Health will provide the following guidance if there will be changes in the age of vaccine recipients.

The country currently has about 9 million people aged between 12 and 18 years old. Currently, the Covid-19 vaccine used in Vietnam is indicated for those 18 years of age and older. According to some studies, children with Covid-19 often have no symptoms or mild illness.

As of August 17, Vietnam has about 14.7 million people vaccinated against Covid-19, more than 13.3 million people have been vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine.

