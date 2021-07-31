New approach, solutions needed in Covid-19 fight: PM

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

He made the statement at an online Government meeting on July 30 with local authorities on Covid-19 prevention and control.

Representatives of ministries, branches, and localities discussed the pandemic situation, analysed causes of outstanding problems, assessed the leadership and measures applied in the past time. They also made forecast on the situation and tasks to be implemented in the coming time.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the pandemic prevention and control have achieved positive results and praised ministries, agencies and localities for their great efforts.

He said the Government will issue a resolution on urgent measures to prevent and control Covid-19 following the newly-adopted NA resolution which allows stronger measures, including those not yet provided for in laws.

At the same time, he pointed out the limitations in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past time.

While affirming that the pandemic situation is still complicated, Chinh emphasised that the government will continue to strive for the "dual goals", in which effective disease prevention and control and protecting people's health are the first and foremost tasks.

Regarding solutions to pandemic prevention and control in the coming time, the Prime Minister directed all localities where social distancing is implemented to ensure the supply of necessities and health care service for residents.

For those with risks of high fatality rate, restriction measures must be enforced strictly, he said.

The Prime Minister asked related sectors and units to step up research, production and import of drugs to treat Covid-19 patients, and promote the transfer of ventilator production technology.

In addition to continuing to carry out the "vaccine strategy", Chinh directed agencies and localities to change their priority in vaccination. Accordingly, along with frontline forces, priority should be given to localities with complicated development and key areas such as HCM City, Hanoi and provinces with many industrial parks and export processing zones.

