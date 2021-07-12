New Covid-19 cases keep rising in Vietnam today





Of the number, 659 are locally-transmitted cases in HCMC, the southern provinces of Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Vinh Long, An Giang, Binh Phuoc, the Southern - central Province of Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, the central provinces of Thua Thien – Hue and Nghe An. 478 Covid-19 cases were discovered in blocked areas or in centralized isolation camps.

As of this morning, Vietnam has a total of 28,551 domestic cases of Covid-19 and 1,927 imported cases. The number of new cases recorded in the country from April 27 to now is 26,981 cases, of which 6,501 recoveries and 116 deaths related to Covid-19.

There are 12 provinces and cities that have not recorded new cases for 14 days include Yen Bai, Quang Tri, Tuyen Quang, Son La, Ninh Binh, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Hai Duong, Phu Tho, Nam Dinh, Quang Ninh and Lao Cai.

As of 4 p.m. on July 10, a total of 4,051,585 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. 271,447 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

On July 11, the country recorded 1,953 cases, including 1,397 cases in HCMC and 234 cases in Binh Duong Province.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan