New Covid-19 community transmission cases in Hanoi increase rapidly

Hanoi recorded five new Covid-19 patients in Nam Tu Liem District, who previously contacted closely with patient No.1,694, a 40-year-old soldier working at Z153 Factory in Dong Anh District in Hanoi. Patient No.1,694 lives in Xuan Phuong Ward in Nam Tu Liem District, and his hometown is in Kinh Mon Town in Hai Duong Province.



Thus, up to this morning, Hanoi has had nine new cases of Covid-19 community transmissions.



Hoa Binh Province had two cases in Tan Lac District and Hoa Binh City, which relate to an outbreak of Covid-19 in Hai Duong Province’s Chi Linh City. Epidemiological information is being investigated.



Bac Ninh Province recorded a 29-year-old female patient, with a residential address in Chi Linh City, Hai Duong Province, whose spouse and child is patient No.1,565 and patient No.1,652, relatively. They are two previous cases related to the outbreak in Chi Linh City in Hai Duong Province.



Gia Lai Province recorded two new cases in Ayun Pa Town, with close contact with two previously-infected patients in the town.



Hai Duong Province recorded four new cases, all in Chi Linh City. Epidemiological information is being added.



Thus, by this morning, Vietnam has had 1,781 people infected with Covid-19. Of which, a total of 914 cases were community transmissions.



Among provinces with Covid-19 community transmission cases, Hai Duong currently has the most with 183 cases, followed by Quang Ninh with 26 cases, Hanoi with nine cases, and some other provinces, including Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong City, Bac Ninh, Gia Lai, and Hoa Binh provinces.





By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Thuy Doan