The 1,000-bed second branch of the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital is situated at Road 400, Cay Dau Hamlet, Tan Phu Ward, District 9.



Director of the city Department of Health Professor Nguyen Tan Binh said that 123 infirmaries in the city receive more than 40 millions of patients or one fourth of the country’s patients. Of over 2 millions of inpatients, 40 percent to 50 percent come from the southern provinces.

Accordingly, Vietnamese Prime Minister approved construction projects of the City Children Hospital, the second branch of the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital in 2014 .

These newly-built hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and apply modern management mechanism in providing medical services.

Speak at the inauguration of the new hospital , Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said that from 1966 till now, the city has only one hospital specializing tumor resulting in patient overloading; therefore, the new branch infirmary is hoped to reduce examination and treatment pressure for the old facility and facilitate city dwellers’ treatment procedure.

He added that for the period 2020-2025, the city will build more infirmaries and develop some hospitals into high-tech medical center for the South region as well as forming healthcare and hi-tech screening centers for medicine tourism in a bid to get trust of wealthy patients who usually go abroad for medical treatment.





By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan