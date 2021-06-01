News of coronavirus in Vietnam





Police officers in Hanoi promptly jumped into tracing investigation identifying 40 residents in Chuong My District who have contacted members of the religious mission. All of them were undergoing tests that turned out negative for SARS-CoV-2.

Due to the Covid-19 spread risk, leaders of the Hanoi Department of Health asked districts, towns, and cities to closely monitor people coming from Ho Chi Minh City 15 days ago. People from HCMC are asked to fill in medical declaration and self-isolate. If they have symptoms of the disease, they should go to the nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Dr. Phan Huy Anh Vu, Director of the Department of Health of Dong Nai province, yesterday said that Covid-19 tests for 200 workers have been underway.

According to Dau Giay Industrial Park Company’s announcement, the People's Committee of Thong Nhat District, the People's Committee of Dau Giay Town and Dau Giay Industrial Park Company have jointly monitored Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control in businesses in the park. Thanks to the monitor, employees in three companies have contacted Covid-19 patients.

As a result, currently, Dau Giay Industrial Park Joint Stock Company has been asking businesses to quickly review, monitor, and control information about foreign and domestic workers at the enterprise.

This morning, the Ministry of Health said that in the past 12 hours, the country added 111 new cases of Covid-19 in Ho Chi Minh City (51 cases), Bac Giang (45 cases), Bac Ninh (15 cases). As of the afternoon of May 31, around 1,102,099 people in the priority groups have been vaccinated and 30,602 people have received two Covid-19 vaccine jabs.





On June 1, Director of Tra Vinh Provincial Department of Health Kien Soc Kha said the younger brother of the patient 7,302 living in Cau Ke town in Cau Ke District, Tra Vinh Province tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. This person is currently being treated at the No. 1 field hospital in Tra Vinh Province. Ho Chi Minh City began social distancing measure for 15 days starting from May 31 in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan