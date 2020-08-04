News of Covid-19 in Vietnam today

Seven of the new patients were documented in Da Nang while the other three were reported in the neighboring province of Quang Nam.



Vietnam Covid-19 tally now sits at 652 Covid-19 cases with 307 imported ones since January, when the coronavirus outbreak first hit the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

Following the complex development of coronavirus pandemic with occurrence of community transmission cases and transmission in hospitals, Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long ordered localities to increase monitor in medical institutions especially those with high risk.

To protect medical workers, the Ministry ordered to practice social distancing in crowded places in hospitals and not many care-takers are allowed to stay in infirmaries.

To avoid the high risk Covid-19 poses to older adults with chronic illnesses, these patients are given drugs for three months. The insurance agency was proposed to have detailed guideline on its portal.

Families of older adults and people with certain underlying medical conditions who are at higher risk for severe illness from Covid-19 were advised to keep senior citizens at home and inform local medical centers when having health problems.

The Response Center for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Hazards in the Central Region and the Chemical Battalion 78 under the Staff of Military Region 5 together yesterday sprayed disinfectants in many places of Son Tra District in Da Nang and Quang Nam Province.

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong