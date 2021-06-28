Nguyen Tri Phuong market blocked to sanitize due to Covid-19

Nguyen Tri Phuong market in HCMC's District 10 has been temporarily blocked due to a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Accordingly, the person who is confirmed with Covid-19 and living in District 5 visited a meat store at the No.203 on Ngo Quyen Street from June 14-26; Kieu’s fish kiosk, pork stall No.413B, the parking lot No.2 in Nguyen Tri Phuong market from 7 a.m on June 23 to 4 p.m on June 26.



The functional units identified 11 cases of F1 and sent these suspected individuals to a centralized quarantine facility, and took samples of 372 other people for Covid-19 testing.

The management board of Nguyen Tri Phuong market notified customers of its temporary closure for cleaning and sanitizing.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh