Nha Trang reports first cases of 2019-nCoV virus

The receptionist had reportedly had close contact with the first confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV virus infection in the country – a Chinese father from the center of the outbreak, China’s Wuhan city.



She later experienced cough and fever and she self-medicated on January 18. After the news of the Chinese father and son infected with the new virus, the health sector took her samples for testing as well as sent her to isolated area in the province’s Tropical Disease Hospital on January 27.

Test results have shown that she was positive for the virus. She is now in stable condition.

The hotel where the girl is working has listed those who had contacted with her. They were warned to go to medical infirmary immediately if they suffered fever and cough.





By Van Ngoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong