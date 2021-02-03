Nine more Covid-19 community infections reported this morning

Nine new community cases include two in the Northern Province of Hai Duong, one in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh , one in Hanoi, four in the Central Highlands Province of Gia Lai and two in the Southern Province of Binh Duong.



The national tally has so far hit 1,891 cases, including 1,003 community transmission cases.

Because of the rapid spread of Covid-19 with rising infection cases, speaking at the online meeting with leaders of the health departments in the coronavirus-hit areas lately, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long pointed out that Covid-19 outbreaks in various locations have been caused by the new variant which was as much as 70 percent more transmissible.

Worse, 70 percent-80 percent of patients have not experienced specific symptoms; therefore, the diagnosis of the disease is neglected.

As a result, the Ministry of Health requested local health sector to enhance testing capability with top priority of F1 contacts. Health Minister Long took the Central City of Da Nang as an example. Da Nang City was successful in monitoring the prior coronavirus pandemic wave because the city increased its testing capability plus tracking measure.

He advised people to install the Bluezone tracing application and wear facemasks but not to gather in large groups.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan