No cases of acute pneumonia caused by nCoV in Vietnam

Two Chinese people from Wuhan City who were in Vietnam were tested negative to the nCoV. They were discharged from hospital and returned to their country, the department said.



The MoH will continue to closely supervise the disease at border gates, hospitals and in the community to get ready for treatment and management.

According to WHO, cases of acute pneumonia caused by nCoV were reported in Wuhan City of China’s Hubei Province. The first patient developed symptoms on December 12 last year. As many as 45 people in the city were reported to be suffering from the disease by Sunday.

The first death from the virus occurred in the city on January 9.

Two other cases have detected in Thailand and Japan with health authorities in both countries saying the patients had visited Wuhan prior to their hospitalisation.