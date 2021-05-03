No Covid-19 cases recorded on May 3 morning

An additional 6,143 people received shots of Covid-19 vaccine on May 2, raising the total number of vaccinated people to 532, 247, most of whom work at the frontline in the pandemic fight.

A total of 39,870 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide.As many as 2,549 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.Among the patients under treatment, 19 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 19 twice and 34 thrice.After locally-infected cases were detected in late April, localities around the country are tightening epidemic prevention measures.The Health Ministry urges all people to strictly follow the 5K motto: Khau trang (wearing facemask) – Khu khuan (disinfecting) – Khoang cach (keeping distance) – Khong tap trung (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (making health declaration), so as to contain the pandemic.