Deputy Chairman of Da Nang People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh signed the decision to dissolve medics teams in the makeshift infirmary which was set up according to the city Steering Board for Covid-19 prevention’s decision 139 in July 31 as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations soared at that time.



Later, the makeshift which is naturally a medical center of Hoa Vang District will be managed by the director of the medical clinic normally. The clinic managing board will keep solving matters relating to the makeshift hospital .

Before, the last Covi-19 patient was discharged from the hospital on September 23.

The Central City has had no Covid-9 cases for 33 days.





By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan