No new cases of COVID-19 reported

It is the first time the country has been able to record zero cases since March 6.
So far, the total number of COVID-19 patients remains at 240. Of them, 90 have recovered and were discharged from hospital, while 150 are being treated at 21 medical establishments nationwide.
In Hanoi, the total number of samples tested by PCR, the most accurate way to detect the disease, is 8,886, none of which are positive
