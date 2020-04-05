No new cases of COVID-19 reported

For the first time in almost a month, Vietnam has no new cases of COVID-19 to report. The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on April 5 morning that nobody has tested positive overnight.

It is the first time the country has been able to record zero cases since March 6.



So far, the total number of COVID-19 patients remains at 240. Of them, 90 have recovered and were discharged from hospital, while 150 are being treated at 21 medical establishments nationwide.



In Hanoi, the total number of samples tested by PCR, the most accurate way to detect the disease, is 8,886, none of which are positive

