No new community transmissions of COVID-19 for 99 straight days in Vietnam

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on July 24 morning, marking 99 days in a row without new transmissions among the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the total 412 cases, 272 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.



More than 10,330 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine establishments, homes and accommodation facilities.



The committee’s treatment subcommittee reported that 365 patients have totally recovered.