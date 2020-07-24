No new community transmissions of COVID-19 for 99 straight days in Vietnam

Among the total 412 cases, 272 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
More than 10,330 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine establishments, homes and accommodation facilities.
The committee’s treatment subcommittee reported that 365 patients have totally recovered.
