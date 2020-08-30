No new COVID-19 cases to report on August 30 morning

Of the total, 690 are locally transmitted, with 550 linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang since July 25.



The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 677 out of the 1,040 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll has reached 32.

Among the active patients, 45 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 51 twice and 28 three times.

As many as 54,392 people having close contacts with COVID-19 patients and entering the country from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined, including 1,212 at hospitals; 14,103 at other facilities, and 39,077 at home