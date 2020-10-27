  1. Health

No new COVID-19 cases to report on October 27 morning

Vietnam has no new COVDI-19 cases to confirm in the morning of October 27, keeping the national count at 1,169, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

No new COVID-19 cases to report on October 27 morning (Photo: SGGP)

The country has entered the 55th straight day without locally-transmitted cases, registering them at 691 as of 6am on the day.
Among the active patients, four have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, two twice and three thrice. There are no patients in critical conditions.
Up to 1,061 patients have been given the all-clear. The fatalities remain at 35.
As many as 14,777 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are now under health monitoring nationwide.

