No new COVID-19 cases to report on October 27 morning

The country has entered the 55th straight day without locally-transmitted cases, registering them at 691 as of 6am on the day.



Among the active patients, four have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, two twice and three thrice. There are no patients in critical conditions.

Up to 1,061 patients have been given the all-clear. The fatalities remain at 35.

As many as 14,777 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are now under health monitoring nationwide.