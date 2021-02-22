No new COVID-19 infections recorded on early February 22

Of total, 791 cases have been found since January 27 when a new COVID-19 wave broke out.

The number of recoveries and fatalities remains at 1,717 and 35, respectively.

Among patients still undergoing treatment, 69 have tested negative for the virus once, 39 twice and 55 thrice.

At present, a total of 120,827 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being under quarantine nationwide, including 588 in hospitals, 12,984 in state-designated establishments and 107,255 others at their residences.