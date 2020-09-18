Non-communicable diseases kill 77 percent of Vietnamese people yearly

Cardiovascular diseases account for most non-communicable disease deaths with 31 percent followed by cancer with 19 percent, 6 percent for chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes with 4 percent and other non-communicable diseases with 18 percent, said Dr. Dinh Thanh Hung, Director of the General Hospital in Tan Phu District in Ho Chi Minh City at the science conference yesterday.



Non-communicable diseases represent a major burden to individuals, governments and societies because the chronic disabling states caused by non-communicable diseases and high mortality amongst young people and treatment is costly and prolonged. Unhealthy lifestyle and environmental pollution are the culprits that cause non-communicable diseases, Dr. Hung said.

Primordial prevention, early detection, and appropriate treatment are key components of the response to non-communicable diseases.

According to Dr. Hung, the number of patients with Cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes accounted for 17.5 percent , 16.7 percent and 10.5 percent respectively of the hospital’s total patients last year.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong hailed the hospital’s achievement in treating diseases expecting it to upgrade its facilities and human resources to become the first-class medical institution.





