Located in the gate into the Mekong Delta region, the Obstetrics and Children Hospital was invested by the Technical World Group.

General Director of Technical World Group Le Cao Minh said that the group has invested more than VND500 billion (US$21.5 million) for building facility, human resource and international cooperation.



Additionally, an additional sum of over VND300 billion was poured into purchasing international-standard medical equipment for testing, inborn disability screening, and cancer check.

The healthcare system in the Mekong Delta region has been steadily expanding and becoming increasingly sophisticated, and the large number of choices available now is helping reduce overcrowding at HCMC hospitals.

The hospital is expected to provide good examination and treatment to residents in Long An Province particularly and other provinces in the region generally.





By PV - Translated by Anh Quan