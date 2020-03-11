On the way back to home after enjoying a tour in Vung Tau on March 8 with his family, Duong Minh To in Dau Tieng District bought five horseshoe crabs.



He and his wife, two children and three nephews ate the horseshoe crabs in the next day. A few minutes later, seven were experiencing serious belly pains so they were rushed to the local General Hospital for emergency treatment.

The man’s little daughter could not survive while six people were transferred to the province’s general Hospital for further treatment.

According to initial investigation, the man might buy mangrove horseshoe crab - poisonous species which are similar to horseshoe crabs.





By Xuan Trung - Translated by Uyen Phuong