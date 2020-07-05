One more Central Highlands Province detects diphtheria case

The Disease Control Center in Gia Lai was informed the provincial hospital admitted a child patient who was suspected to have diphtheria on July 3.



The four-year-old boy hailing from Dak Doa District of Gia Lai Province. He was suffering fever, ore throat six days ago. His parents self-medicated him by buying medicine from nearby pharmacy but after duration of self-medication, his condition got worse; therefore, they rushed him to the local infirmary on July 3.

The boy was diagnosed to have sore throat and pneumonia. Test results showed that he was positive for diphtheria bacteria.

According to the health authority in Gia Lai, the boy has traveled to Kon Tum where diphtheria has broken out. The boy received four shoots of diphtheria in the National Expanded Immunization Program.

However, it is not clear whether he had close contact with ill patients.

The health authority in Gia Lai directed the Children Hospital to keep an eye on the disease development and isolated the boy, his relative and medical workers who had contacted closely with him as well as disinfected the areas where he lives and the hospital.

