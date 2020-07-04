One more child dies of diphtheria bringing death toll to two

Head of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit for Children Dr. Phan Tu Quy the boy, from H’Mong ethnic minority group in Dak Glong District in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Nong was dead though medical workers have made concerted efforts to save him.



The Central Highlands Province of Dak Nong has provided examination on residents in communes in Dak Nong Province with low vaccination rate after discovering 12 diphtheria cases in June.

Through examination, health workers has reported three more patients who have contracted diphtheria, raising the total number to 15. The three new patients include two children aged 8 and another aged 15 in Quang Phu Commune where diphtheria has broken out.

Soon, health workers isolated the three children and took samples for test. Test results have shown they are positive for the diphtheria bacteria.

Deputy Director of the province Department of Health Ha Van Hung said that because of complicated development of diphtheria in Dak Non, health authority has increased screening and examination in areas which have low vaccination rate.

The province is making efforts to prevent the spread by strengthening surveillance in areas with diphtheria outbreaks to find and isolate patients in time.

Many diphtheria patients in Dak Nong, Kon Tum and Ho Chi Minh City are older children and adults who had not been vaccinated or did not receive all four vaccination shots.

