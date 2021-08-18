Vice secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) presents the field hospital two High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNS) machines. (Photo: SGGP)

The hospital has been established by the Tan Binh District’s Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and Thong Nhat Hospital.

The medical facility took advantages of the center’s existing infrastructures were transformed into a field hospital to treat patients with mild and severe symptoms of Covid-19.

Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh (R) hands over the establishment decision to the hospital.

The hospital has a total number of 1,000 beds which are divided into different floors in accordance with the city health department’s 3-storey pyramid model , including 300 beds in the first floor, 650 beds in the second floor and 50 beds in the third floor.

The district’s health sector has mobilized healthcare workers from Thong Nhat Hospital, Tan Binh Hospital, Tan Binh District’s Health Center and private healthcare units in the district to serve for the hospital, including Associate professor PhD, Dr. Le Dinh Thanh, director of Thong Nhat Hospital cum director of the newly established field hospital

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son hoped that Tan Binh District’s leaders will create advantages for the hospital’s operation that is synchronized with other medical facilities in the city in treating Covid-19 patients.

Covid-19 treatment facilities in HCMC have been currently organized according to the model of 3-storey pyramid.

The first storey includes centralized quarantine facilities receiving asymptomatic F0 cases with a stable underlying condition and the exploitation of home treatment for F0 cases without symptoms.

The second floor includes Covid-19 treatment field hospitals receiving F0 cases with mild and moderate symptoms that have underlying chronic medical conditions or not.

The third floor include intensive care units receiving severe patients and persons at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19.



