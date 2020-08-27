One more death, five new imported cases reported on Wednesday evening

But the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control did announce on Wednesday another patient has died – the 29th coronavirus-related fatality, and the second death today.



The latest person to lose their life is a 66-year-old man from central Quang Ngai Province who had a history of hypertension and chronic kidney failure which required routine dialysis.

He passed away at Hoa Vang medical center in Da Nang on Wednesday morning, with the causes of death officially reported as septic shock, multi-organ failure, pneumonia, kidney failure, stroke, heart failure and COVID-19.

There have been five new cases recorded, but they were all Vietnamese citizens returning on repatriation flights, two from the UAE and three from Russia. All were placed into quarantine immediately after landing.

Wednesday recorded no new community transmissions, the first full day without any since the outbreak in Da Nang on July 25, maintaining the number of community cases to 547 and the total number nationwide to 687.

The number of people isolated in health facilities, concentrated quarantine zones or undergoing self-quarantine at home is more than 69,400.

On Wednesday, it was announced that 40 patients have recovered and were released from treatment facilities in Ba Ria- Vung Tau , Bac Lieu, Nam Dinh and Da Nang, raising the total number of recovered patients to 632.