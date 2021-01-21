  1. Health

One more general hospital to be built to welcome National Party Congress

The ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of Hoc Mon Regional General Hospital took place yesterday to welcome the 13th National Party Congress.

Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP)

The construction of the 1,000- bed hospital has an investment of more than VND1,895 billion (US$82,464,175) taken from Ho Chi Minh City’s state budget. It is one of major works in HCMC to welcome the 13th National Party Congress, which is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2.
Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son stressed that the city has been a significant center of medicine of the country; however, lately, the city has not been able to meet dwellers’ demand of medical care because of population growth and increased needs of healthcare.
The construction of the two hospitals in outlying districts Cu Chi and Hoc Mon within one month has shown city authorities’ determination in taking care of city dwellers’ health, said Deputy Health Minister Son.
On his part, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said that the infirmary not only serves locals’ needs of healthcare but also improves quality of medical workers.
The infirmary is expected to be built in 2023.
By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan

