One more hospital in HCMC allowed to carry out diagnostic Covid-19 tests

The decision was in accord with the World Health Organization’s call for more coronavirus testing especially tests on more suspected case



The infirmary and the Hospital for Tropical Disease are the two facilities which were allowed to conduct diagnostic Covid-19 tests to meet high demand because more and more people have been placed under quarantine in the city.

The two infirmaries will perform widely diagnostic tests on those who have symptoms of Covid-19 and coronavirus carriers who have not had symptoms of Covid-19.

Ramping up testing is the city health sector’s top priority to fight the Covid-19 epidemic in addition to having more isolation wards and medical centers to treat people infected with the deadly virus.

Speaking during a news conference on Monday World Health Organization director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to test more suspected cases.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan