One more person hospitalized because of poison by contaminated vegan pâté

The patient was admitted to the hospital’s Nerve Ward with such symptoms as muscle weakness, droopy eyelids, muscle paralysis, limb weakness a month ago.

The patient’s relative revealed that the patient had eaten the vegan pâté Minh Chay after they were reading the articles that many people were suffering the same symptoms after having the contaminated pâté Minh Chay.

Physicians of the Nerve Ward and the Tropical Disease Ward met to discuss the cases. They arrived at conclusion that the patient was poisoned by pâté contaminated with botulinum

Seven patients admitted to the infirmary have still put on ventilators so far. They may face complications after a long time of using ventilators.





By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy