One new Covid-19 case confirmed this morning after fourth test

The National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control this morning announced one more domestic Covid-19 case. The confirmation was given only after the fourth test.

The 22-year-old patient residing in the Northern Province of Bac Giang started to be quarantined on February 1 because his wife was recorded as patient 1,820.



He had tested negative for the coronavirus three times before his fourth test came back positive yesterday.

The patient is being isolated for treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh District.

Vietnam has so far detected 2,070 coronavirus including 1,177 locally-transmitted cases. Thirty-five have died of the pathogen, most having suffered underlying medical problems.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Uyen Phuong