One new Covid-19 case detected in PouYuen Vietnam Company

The employee was sent to a centralized quarantine facility and tested positive for Covid-19 on June 8. The couple of workers is living at the alley No. 1E on the Street No.6 in the Nam Long residential area in Binh Tan District’s An Lac Ward.



The husband had contact with the 9,096th patient at the working place while the 9,096th patient was infected with the Covid-19 virus from the 8, 737th patient.

The functional units have blocked and disinfected the working area related to Covid-19 case in PouYuen Vietnam Company and required all employees working in this sector to self-ioslate at home, submit medical declaration to the local health units and give samples for Covid-19 testing. The testing operation for around 3,000 employees is implemented at the company.

The local authorities has established blockade of the Nam Long residential area in Binh Tan District’s An Lac Ward from the evening of June 8.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh