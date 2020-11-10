One rare case of HFMD in adult recorded

When a 32-year-old woman residing in Tan Binh District had a rash on the hands and feet, she assumed she had skin disease; therefore, she went to the center for examination.



But just some questions, physicians knew that the woman is taking care of her 9-month-old with hand-foot-and-mouth disease in the city Children Hospital.

Despite the fact that most adults develop an immunity to the virus, doctors suspected that the woman had in fact caught it from the toddler.

Test results show that she caught the disease from her child.

The mother-of-one has now written a first person account in HCMC about what it's like to be an adult with a 'children's disease'.

Worriedly, adults contracting the hand-foot-mouth virus is a dangerous transmission source because they cook food for all family members especially children.

Moreover, symptoms of hand-foot-mouth disease in adults are mistakenly diagnosed with normal skin diseases such as dermatitis or Eczema, said Dr. Thanh.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Uyen Phuong