One suspect case of COVID-19 reported in Da Nang

The Ministry cited the municipal Department of Health as reporting that over the past month, the man, residing in Lien Chieu district, has stayed only in Da Nang, rarely gone out of his residential area, and only met his neighbours.

Showing fever, cough and sputum, he visited the city’s Hospital C on July 20 morning and was classified as a suspect case of COVID-19.

Shortly after being notified of this case, the Health Ministry ordered the Da Nang Department of Health to direct the city’s disease control centre and Hospital C to take his sample for testing.

The first screening test, using the RT-PCR method, on July 23 indicated that the man is positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Another test of sample collected later the same day also showed the same result.

Samples have been sent to the Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang city and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi for confirmatory testing.

The Da Nang department also immediately took samples for testing from people having close contact with the suspect case at Hospital C and Da Nang Hospital, along with his family members.

All 102 samples of those people tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

The department has also requested relevant units to conduct epidemiological investigation to clarify any others with close contact with the suspect patient, quarantine them, and seal off related areas.

More information will be provided as soon as confirmatory testing results are available.

