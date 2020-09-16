One-year-old toddler dies after Japanese encephalitis vaccination

The baby girl was taken to the kindergarten after receiving a Japanese encephalitis vaccination but her parents realized she was not well; as a result, they rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.



After the baby girl’s death, the Center for Disease Control in Dong Nai petitioned the Department of Health to stop using the vaccine batch JM - 020319 E manufactured by the Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 Company (Vabiotech) under the Ministry of Health.

A leader of the Department of Health confirmed the news of the death relating to immunization of Japanese encephalitis.

The Children Hosptial in Dong Nai where pronounced the baby girl’s death initially said that she might suffer anaphylaxis following vaccine.

The Department of Health approved to stop using the vaccine batch.

Ongoing investigation of the death cause is being carried out.





By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan