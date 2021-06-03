Online health declaration when entering, exiting Go Vap District from June 3



In the first stage from 12pm June 3, 2021, people, especially local residents in Go Vap District, can finish an online health declaration via their smart mobile before and after going to the district. This form is saved with an QR code. At the medical checkpoints, they only need to show their QR code to officials to complete the required procedure.





Those without a smart device can ask their acquaintances to declare the health status for them, then give the full name and telephone number as written on this online form to officials at checkpoints.

Go Vap District People’s Committee assigns volunteers at all medical checkpoints to aid anyone having trouble in this online declaration.

In the second stage, the mentioned departments continue to work with Go Vap District People’s Committee to propagandize the use of suitable apps on smart phones to outsiders working at businesses located in the district still in operation during the time observing Directive No.16.

To declare the health status online, especially when entering and exiting Go Vap District, please visit https://khaibaoyte.khambenh.gov.vn/

This action should be done by June 5, 2021 with full responsibility for the information in the form.

For further information and instruction, citizens and businesses can dial the hotline 1022.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam