Online registration for Covid-19 vaccination enabled

Viettel-developed e-health record application is available for download. (Photo: VNA)

The platform comprises four systems – an e-health record application, a portal for Covid-19 immunization information, a system supporting national vaccination, and an MCC center, with its database to be managed centrally and transparently.



People can register to get Covid-19 vaccine and track the vaccination record via the e-health record application and immunization information portal.



The platform is expected to help speed up the nationwide vaccination campaign; increase its safety, effectiveness and transparency; and support the management, supervision and study of Covid-19 vaccination in Vietnam.



Before working on the platform, Viettel has operated a national immunization system connecting about 14,000 vaccination centers across the country for six years.



The nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive will be implemented in all 63 cities and provinces with 19,500 vaccination centers. The Ministry of Health expects at least half of Vietnamese aged 18 and above will be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of 2021, and more than 70 percent of the population will receive the vaccine by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

