Over 100 schoolers hospitalized after having steamed glutinous rice

The Children Hospital No.1 and the General Hospital in District 11 yesterday announced to admit many schoolers hailing from Tay Ninh Province.



Head of the Emergency Treatment Ward of the Children Hospital No.1 Dr. Dinh Tan Phuong said that 71 schoolers were taken to the hospital. According to initial information, schoolers had steamed chicken sticky rice at 5.30 AM provided by a tourist agent before going to Ho Chi Minh City for a picnic.

Later, at 9.30 AM, the children started to experience symptoms of vomiting, headache; therefore, they were rushed to the Children Hospital where they were diagnosed to have poisoning. Some of them must stay in the hospital for further treatment.

Meantime, Director of the General Hospital in District 11 Dr. Pham Quoc Dung said that the hospital admitted 29 schoolers and one teacher. 22 of them were discharged while eight had to stay in the hospital.

The Food Safety Management Board in Ho Chi Minh and the Medical Center in District 11 have taken samples for further investigation.

By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy