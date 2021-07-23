Over 1.2 million more doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrive in HCMC

This is the fifth and also the biggest shipment of the deal to purchase 30 million doses signed between AstraZeneca Vietnam and the Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) with support from the Ministry of Health.

To date, over 3.1 million doses of the contract have delivered to Vietnam. The amount accounted for approximately 37 percent of the AstraZeneca vaccine volume Vietnam has received, with the remainder coming from the COVAX Facility or donated by other countries.

Nitin Kapoor, President for Asia Area Frontier Markets at AstraZeneca who is also Chairman and General Director of AstraZeneca Vietnam, said the amount of the vaccine brought to Vietnam in July 2021 shows AstraZeneca's efforts to accelerate its supply to support Vietnam's fight against the pandemic.

In total, nearly 8.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been delivered to Vietnam, accounting for 76 percent of the country's Covid-19 vaccine volume.

He vowed that the company will continue its cooperation with the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the VNVC to quickly and safely transport the vaccine to Vietnam.

AstraZeneca was the first vaccine to have obtained authorisation for emergency use in Vietnam.

Vietnamplus