Over 180 outstanding blood family, individual donors honored in Hanoi

The National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation yesterday held a ceremony in Hanoi to show society gratitude towards voluntary blood donors’ good deed.



At the ceremony, the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation granted merit certificates to 10 most outstanding families and individuals that have done well in the capital city’s voluntary blood donation campaign.

Hanoi People’s Committee gave certificates of merit to five families and five persons and the Hanoi Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation handed over certificates of merit to 46 families and 105 persons that donated much blood in the campaign.





