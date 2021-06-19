Over 18,000 workers off work after Dong Nai detects new Covid-19 cases

Over 18,000 workers of Pousung Vietnam Company must stay at home after the husband of a worker at the company tested positive for Covid-19.



The company has been performing disinfection for all factories, canteens and the surrounding areas.

Through the tracing process, the first case is confirmed to be a 47-year old construction worker named N.D.T, who is living in Bao Vinh B Quarter, Bao Vinh Ward, Long Khanh City. Previously, the worker had closely contacted with a female trader at Hoc Mon Agricultural Wholesale Market in Ho Chi Minh City.The rest one is an employee of House Ware Company in Binh Chuan Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province named N.T.N., who is living in a rental house in Thanh Phu Commune, Vinh Cuu District, Dong Nai Province.This morning, Mr. Le Duc Thuy, Chairman of the Confederation of Labor in Trang Bom District and member of the district Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, said that more than 18,000 workers of Pousung Vietnam Company were forced to stay at home because the wife of the first Covid-19 case was infected with the novel coronavirus and she is working at A7 factory of the company.Currently, the functional forces and medical staff continue to trace and zone F2 and F3 ones being in close contact with the Covid-19 infectious cases.Besides, the Steering Committee for Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control ordered the centralized quarantine for F1 cases who are in close contact with parents and neighborhoods of the second patient as well as promptly blocked down the area of rental houses where the Covid-19 case is living.The agency also informed that around 15 F1 cases are likely to turn F0 cases.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong