Over 30 young volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trial in first day of recruitment

Most of them are students of the Military Medical Academy who had to undertake strict medical checkup and personal information before the trial. Researchers screened people now to see if they are eligible to take part in the study and will spend one week to select those who will participate in the trial.

According to Deputy Head of the Administration of Science technology and Training Nguyen Ngo Quang said Covid-19 vaccine volunteers have to be aged 18-50, healthy, and financially stable, among other criteria.

First shots of first phase vaccine trial will be injected into selected volunteers from December 17.

First phase of the human trials would require 60 volunteers, accidentally dividing into three groups, the 1a group will be injected 25 micrograms, the 1b group will receive 50 micrograms and the 1c group will receive 75 micrograms.

Lieutenant general Do Quyet, Director of the Academy said that the vaccine has been assessed by the national council for ethic matter in biomedical research under the Ministry of Health and leading experts in the vaccine field and it had been injected on animal. The Academy has set up 10 teams to be ready for safety matters of volunteers.

Price of one vaccine shot is around VND120,000 (US$5.17).

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong