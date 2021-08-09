Over 9,000 coronavirus patients discharged from Covid-19 treatment hospital No.1

A Covid-19 patient is ready for leaving the field hospital.

In the afternoon of the same day, the field hospital will continue to release 300 more patients.

Accordingly, the hospital was put into operation on June 26 with a total capacity of 4,500 beds, located at dormitories of the Center for National Defense and Security Training under the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) in Thu Duc City.The hospital is responsible for receiving and treating the Covid-19 patients in the second level in the model of five-level treatment tower.The first level is for temporary isolation of the cases with positive rapid test results as they are waiting for PCR results. The second level receives symptomless and mid infections; meanwhile, the fourth and fifth levels treat cases with severe patients with underlying diseases.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong