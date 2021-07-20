Overseas Vietnamese wait for mechanism to buy Covid-19 vaccine

A resident is vaccinated in the fourth phase of vaccination program in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

The entire country, particularly HCMC are coping with the fourth wave of Covid-19 outbreak with the fast-spreading delta variant. The overseas Vietnamese business community expressed the wish to join hands with the country in the fight against coronavirus.



Vietnam needs 170 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate its 75-million population. Hundreds of working sessions and negotiations between organizations and vaccine suppliers have been implemented since the middle of 2020 to date by the Ministry of Health when there are growing concerns about global vaccine supply shortages in many countries.

According to the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV), overseas Vietnamese businesses and people have great potentials in negotiating to buy Covid-19 vaccine with the support of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, embassies and consulates. The joint venture of businesses, the State and drug companies is the model which has been currently carried out in many countries to boost the purchase of coronavirus vaccine.

On the other hand, many Vietnamese businesses expect that the Government will issue a mechanism on allowing and establishing private health providers of immunization services soon to meet their demand of providing Covid-19 vaccination to employees by using their own funds.

Accordingly, enterprises will buy and send vaccine doses under the not-for-profit principle to the Government and the Ministry of Health that will take the responsibility for allocating and distributing.

It helps the Government focus on priority groups under the national Covid-19 vaccination program in the spike in coronavirus infections and create a long-term vaccine supply for the country.

The overseas Vietnamese businesses and people are also ready to transfer the world’s most advanced technologies in contact tracing and sample collection for Covid-19 testing to Vietnam.

By Peter Hong, Vice Standing President and Secretary General of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV) – Translated by Kim Khanh