Patient dies after Covid-19 testing negative four times

According to the steering board, the 61-year-old man, a resident in Hai Chau District of the Central City of Da Nang, had a history of hypertension, chronic renal failure, type-2 diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



He tested negative for Covid-19 on August 4, 10, 11, and 12. The man died of complications from chronic renal failure at the Hue Central Hospital in the Central Province of Thua Thien-Hue on the afternoon of August 12. Doctors said he died due to septic shock, multiple organ failure, hypertension, type-2 diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Apart from this new, the Hue Central Hospital announced five recoveries; of whom, four had serious health conditions including chronic kidney failure, heart failure, high blood pressure. The four will be transferred to the Hospital C in Da Nang for further treatment and hemodialysis on August 19.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan